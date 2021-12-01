Cassper talks power of social media after his collabo with Major Steeze

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has reminded tweeps of the power of the internet after he collaborated with new kids on the block Major Steeze.

Major Steez is a South African Hip-Hop and RnB duo consisting of brothers Sihle and Sandile Mabena who burst onto the scene a couple of years ago.

The rapper took to Twitter to share how social media can be used as a great marketing too, and a way to open up the industry.

“Met these kids Major Steeze on Instagram. They DM'd me a song and I jumped on it for free. I also shot a big budget music video for them sponsored by my two companies; Root of Fame and Billiato. The challenge of the song is now sitting on 14 million views on Tik Tok. #AsbongeChallenge.

“That's how great social media can be if used for the right reasons. That's also how you open up the industry.”