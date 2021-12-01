LISTEN | Lebo M talks about 'The Woman King', his reality show and his book

Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake is still at the top of his game after more than three decades in the entertainment industry and doesn't intend to let up any time soon.

He's on tour in Taiwan with a full orchestra, planning a full world tour with close friend and German film score composer Hans Zimmer next year, and working as a composer for an upcoming Hollywood film The Woman King.

“To be considered for a project as special as this one is exciting in many ways and a first for me. I haven't worked with a black film composer, which I'm excited about, and it's a film that's so timely with such amazing talent, especially from SA, produced by Viola Davis is so special to me.”

