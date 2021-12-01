LISTEN | Lebo M talks about 'The Woman King', his reality show and his book
Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake is still at the top of his game after more than three decades in the entertainment industry and doesn't intend to let up any time soon.
He's on tour in Taiwan with a full orchestra, planning a full world tour with close friend and German film score composer Hans Zimmer next year, and working as a composer for an upcoming Hollywood film The Woman King.
“To be considered for a project as special as this one is exciting in many ways and a first for me. I haven't worked with a black film composer, which I'm excited about, and it's a film that's so timely with such amazing talent, especially from SA, produced by Viola Davis is so special to me.”
Listen to the conversation below:
He prefers being the man behind the scenes and in the “dark room” of the studio making music, but reality show Lebo M: Coming Home shot him into the limelight with many tongues wagging about his life.
“I really loved and enjoyed the behind the scenes experience of being part of a reality show.
“Once the cameras started rolling, I sat back and watched this thing go south. I was going through a difficult time with my family ... and I didn't know that it would explode the way it did with dynamics that are sort of normal in family lives.”
With high demand for a second season of the show, Lebo M says he's still considering it.
“There's a lot of demand for season two ... [but] I'm not sure ... I'm not sure if I want to do season two or if I'm able to do it, because I didn't expect to be on television in that way, but for the most part it was fun.”
Lebo M's private life still makes headlines frequently, with or without the reality show, and while he says he doesn't pay much attention to that, there is talk of him set to walk down the aisle with his partner and he wants people to know he's a man in love.
“I woke up one day reading that I was married eight times and that I'm about to get married nine times, I don't pay attention to that, but am I in a relationship? Yes, and I'm very happy.”
His focus is on launching his autobiography in the coming year.
“We've been working on my biography, so my book comes out next year which will be 30 years since the Broadway production of The Lion King ... next year is our biggest year.”