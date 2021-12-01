TshisaLIVE

LOL! Trevor Noah’s ‘MTV Cribs: Soweto’ spoof will leave you in stitches

01 December 2021 - 11:00
Trevor Noah pokes fun at his childhood home.
Trevor Noah pokes fun at his childhood home.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has shared a hilarious spoof of MTV Cribs — the oppression edition. 

This week the star shared a video clip taken from his 2018 visit to his childhood home in Soweto. 

In the clip, Trevor poked fun at some of his favourite features in the house in which he grew up, including a driveway that never saw a car parked in it. 

“This is where we used to want to park our cars. We didn’t have any cars but we built driveways because that’s what life is all about; ambition,” he joked. 

Trevor also joked about how having an outside toilet meant you were “balling”. 

“This is where the magic happens. Anybody can have a toilet inside the house but it takes a real baller to have a toilet outside the house.”

In 2018, Trevor took his camera crew to visit his grandmother Koko in Soweto during his visit to SA.

They chatted about his childhood in Soweto, her life under apartheid and why she doesn’t watch The Daily Show.

When Trevor asked her if she has ever watched his show, Koko said no, citing Eskom’s loads-shedding and not having DStv.

Trevor said he would get her a generator, a fitter for the generator, and something would be done about the cable for her to watch his show. 

“I feel like I’ve been tricked into doing a lot of things for you to watch my TV show, Gogo,” he joked.

WATCH | LOL! Video of Trevor Noah mocking politicians' empty promises resurfaces

"Now it's election time which means politicians are out in full force. Busy kissing babies and Helen Zille is dancing again and speaking isiXhosa," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Trevor Noah donates R8m to help create life-changing opportunities for SA youth

"We all deserve to achieve our fullest potential no matter where we come from,” said Trevor Noah.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Trevor Noah on depression and being a workaholic

"Having everything stripped away at once took a toll on society that I don’t think we’ve begun to understand," he said.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Maimane calls on minister to clarify Natasha Thahane funding from government TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I’m enjoying my silence’ — Natasha Thahane spills on fallout with Lasizwe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...