LOL! Trevor Noah’s ‘MTV Cribs: Soweto’ spoof will leave you in stitches

Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has shared a hilarious spoof of MTV Cribs — the oppression edition.

This week the star shared a video clip taken from his 2018 visit to his childhood home in Soweto.

In the clip, Trevor poked fun at some of his favourite features in the house in which he grew up, including a driveway that never saw a car parked in it.

“This is where we used to want to park our cars. We didn’t have any cars but we built driveways because that’s what life is all about; ambition,” he joked.

Trevor also joked about how having an outside toilet meant you were “balling”.

“This is where the magic happens. Anybody can have a toilet inside the house but it takes a real baller to have a toilet outside the house.”