Rami Chuene exposes abusive 'madam' financially abusing her helper

Actress Rami Chuene was left fuming over the horrid treatment the sister of her helper was getting at her now previous employer and she took to social media to expose the madam's abuse.

On Twitter Rami shared screenshot conversations between the helper and her former employer. The actress accused the woman who is staying at the leafy Broadacres suburbs of robbing and financially abusing the helper.

“The helper here is sisters with our helper, meaning I’m getting this info first hand. We were very excited that she got a job not that far from her sister, little did we know she was going to be working for a ‘Holy Spirit’ filled scammer.”

Rami explained that the employer and the domestic worker agreed on a monthly salary of R3000 and she was not allowed to bring her toiletries and it was agreed that she would use everything in the house she was employed at. The helper soon discovered there was more to the deal than she had agreed and understood.

“It was agreed that helper could eat at home. On some occasions, hubby who is in construction would bring muffins home and helper would be offered. Then a packet of sweets here and there would also be given to helper. One time he brought cake for madam and she gave it to helper.”

“Now comes month end, Madam tells helper that she will give her an income and expenditure statement and guys! I’m not coping with this rubbish! Has anyone ever seen this kind of witchcraft? Boloi bo bo kaaka?

To backup her claims of financial abuse against the domestic worker Rami attached receipts in the form of screenshots and shared them on her thread.