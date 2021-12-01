SNAPS | AKA shows off his new ink of Michael Jackson

This is his second Michael tattoo. Apart from his new one, he has one of Michael as a child star on his right arm.

“Michael, only the greatest artist, ever,” he told TimesLIVE during an interview in 2014 when explaining the inspiration behind it.

Take a look at other celebrities who recently got new ink:

Stilo Magolide

Rapper Stilo shared that he got a new tattoo in September in honour of his late friend Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, aka Illuminated Greens.

Khanya died in August together with six others, including amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura, in a fatal car accident on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

The rapper was among many celebrities who expressed grief about his passing.