‘Umkhokha’ star Deli Malinga talks finding a way to play a unique kind of villain

Seasoned actress Deli Malinga has been an actor for more than two decades and finally landed her first leading role, playing Mamzobe on Mzansi Magic's drama series Umkhokha earlier this year. While it is everything she's been hoping for, she admits it has also come with extra baggage.

“It's overwhelming because I've been in the industry for so long and have been praying I get a lead one day. It was so exciting and at the same time I was so scared. I wasn't sure of the pressure,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Deli said this role is the perfect fit for her to showcase her range as an actress. She said there have been times when playing the villainous role has challenged her emotionally.

“When I was called again to reshoot the response towards my daughter being hanged and my daughter wasn't there at all, I had to bring back the emotions. It was emotionally draining. I dug deep, very deep, to some of the most painful things I had to experience, like losing my mother at the age of 20. Every time I think about it, it gets me emotional."

Deli went on a short hiatus to reflect and connect with herself again after they stopped shooting two months later.

“I needed a break after that to take away Mamzobe completely, because as time went by I realised it was too much involvement of Mamzobe with Deli so I needed my own space to deal with myself. I needed to be alone, no friends, no phone, nothing because I had to go through certain things I had experienced in my life. Writing, talking to my notebook.”