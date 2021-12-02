DJ Lady Du reflects on 2021, says she’s ready for 2022

Amapiano songstress Lady Du is happy with how her life turned out this year. As the year is nearing an end, she used this time to reflect on her life and the light that has shone on her this year.

Lady Du took to her Instagram and gave her followers hope for the year ahead.

The multitalented singer wished her followers well, hoping they are armed with strength to face 2022. She knows the year has not been gentle to all and she urged people to try again next year.

“It’s the end of 2021, reflect, remember that you have not failed, you get to start again next year, spend the last days of December writing down all the things you want next year. I am happy with how my life changed, I pray for the same for each and everyone of you. Let the light that shined on me shine on you too. Be safe this December, remember to ask God for protection when you leave home, and thank him when you return safely asibe happy.”