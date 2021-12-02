Gigi Lamayne turns Inno Morolong drama into a song & opens case with police

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has released a track titled All Shades in the midst of all the cyber bullying she endured from Inno Morolong.

The two were involved in an online spat where Inno made several allegations against Gigi. They later went to host a live Instagram video where they forgave each other. Only for Gigi to tweet and say the case was back on.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said the reason behind the song was to close the chapter in public, because she didn't want it to become a public spectacle.

The rapper has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she has opened a case at the Midrand police station. Her intentions to take legal recourse still stand with charges of intimidation, blackmail, threats to cause grievous bodily harm (in terms of the cyber law act) added to the initial defamation charge she had made earlier last week.

“The inspiration behind the song was obviously the cyber bullying that I was subjected to. I mean music is my therapy, it’s my everything and I was in a space where I really didn’t wanna talk to anyone, and I wanted a safe space, and that’s exactly what it was.

“As much as the suspect in question I forgave, I'm still taking legal action against her, a case has already been opened at the Midrand police station, my lawyers are now in talks with her, and she is kind of dodging us right now but eventually you can't run away from the law forever.”

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed with TshisaLIVE that a case has been opened but they are still searching for the suspect.