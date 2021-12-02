Masasa Mbangeni shares recent health scare: 'It’s a miracle I’m not dead'

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has revealed that she has a tendency not to believe herself when she is sick, adding that it is a miracle that she is not dead as a result.

The actress took to Twitter and opened up about her ordeal of having a burst appendix after ignoring her pain, because she thought she was making it up.

Many people brush off illness as a slight tummy bug, or a little pain that they can handle.

Masasa tweeted that as a consequence of what she went through while growing up, believing that she is ill takes a lot.

“As a consequence of not being believed as a child when I said I was ill I always do not believe myself when I feel ill, then add to that self gaslighting the industry I work in & it’s a miracle I’m not dead from simply not believing myself when I’m sick. My appendix burst. Because I genuinely thought I was making it up.”

This year has been an emotionally taxing, and tiresome year for most people and the former Scandal actress also share that she wants the year to end.

“I need this year to end. I’m overwhelmed, tired , sick & questioning my mental fortitude because wow 2021.”