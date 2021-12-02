'Muti' claims, files & famous ex lovers: SA reacts to Jub Jub's interview on MacG's podcast

Media personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye caused a stir on social media when he made shocking claims during his interview on Podcast and Chill.

In a now deleted post, Jub Jub, took to his social media timeline on Tuesday saying that because his name was tarnished for many years he was yet to break his silence on many topics he didn't address in the interview.

“There's power in those who have been silent and finally get to speak. I despise people who take advantage of the weak and vulnerable, people who judge anything they know nothing about. My name has been dragged in the mud for far too long, people mocking and undermining what it took to build this name.” he wrote.

“MacG just got a sneak peek of what's to come ... The real truth about myself, family, snakes, prison, friends, accident, justice system and everyone in it and all the events of my life will come out start to finish with the proof. I warned ya'll about abusing me and using my name ngathi iChappies ... This is the beginning of rare breed story.”