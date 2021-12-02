Podcaster MacG and Lasizwe among top YouTube creators in 2021

Podcaster MacG and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza are among the most-watched content creators on YouTube in SA this year.

The video streaming app released a list of the top 10 content creators, and MacG and Lasizwe took the third and fifth spots among 10 creators.

The Boyz RSA, Tsoanieskits and comedian Leon Gumede took eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively.

The top 10 include international creators who garnered the most views and engagement in SA.

MacG is the host of Podcast and Chill podcast with his channel boasting more than 302,000 subscribers. He has interviewed celebrities including Natasha Tahane, Zodwa Wabantu and Babes Wodumo.

His sense of humour and unfiltered approach resonates with his viewers and guests.

Lasizwe has been creating comedy skits for years and boasts more than 730, 000 subscribers on YouTube. His series Drink or Tell the Truth sees him host celebrities who open up about their lives and experiences in the entertainment industry.

Ntando Duma, Nandi Madida and Mihlali Ndamase have been featured on the show.

The list also includes trending videos of amapiano star Killer Kau's funeral and Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth interview with Zodwa.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest dominated the music category with his song Siyathandana. DJ Cleo, Intaba Yase Dubai, Kamo Mphela and DJ Maphorisa dominate the top five.