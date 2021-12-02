TshisaLIVE

SA shares heartfelt tributes to nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 December 2021 - 06:30
Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis' husband Chris has died.
Image: Instagram/Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis

People have flooded social media with tributes to Chris Coutroulis, Taboo nightclub founder and husband to former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira, who died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed that the club owner died after a lengthy stay in hospital.

Coutroulis opened up many upmarket nightclubs and venues from the 90s, such as Papparazzi, Taboo, The VIP Room, ONYX and C to name a few.

Taking to social media, politicians, celebrities, Vanessa's admires and club patriots expressed their sadness over the loss and paid tribute to the man many described as excellent.

His close friend, Nicky van der Walt, penned a heartfelt message of farewell to his friend on Instagram.

“Today is probably the hardest and saddest day of my life ... we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a father and a husband. You were a giant among men, a gentleman, a legend. You’ve fought the bravest and hardest battle for your family like a lion.

“Not a day will pass that I will not miss you Chris. You were one of my best friends, a mentor and a brother. You were good and generous to all those around you. You were kind to me and hard when needed and taught me a lot. Lessons I will cherish all my life. You were an incredible father and husband, someone we all looked up to. You changed the entertainment industry forever. We will carry on in your honour and memory,” he said.

Coutroulis married Vanessa on July 27, 2007 and the couple have four children together — including a set of triplets.

Here are more tributes from social media:

Chris Coutroulis my beautiful friend, a legend, an exceptional husband, father and brother - Our hearts break for your...

Posted by Alan Ford on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

I never thought id ever make this post, Rumors had already torn us all yet we prayed that you were going to be well...

Posted by CarlosGoncalves Joca on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Very saddened to hear of the passing of nightclub legend Chris Coutroulis . Chris had opened up many upmarket nightclubs...

Posted by Clint Dart on Tuesday, November 30, 2021
