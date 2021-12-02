SA shares heartfelt tributes to nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis

People have flooded social media with tributes to Chris Coutroulis, Taboo nightclub founder and husband to former Miss SA Vanessa Carreira, who died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed that the club owner died after a lengthy stay in hospital.

Coutroulis opened up many upmarket nightclubs and venues from the 90s, such as Papparazzi, Taboo, The VIP Room, ONYX and C to name a few.

Taking to social media, politicians, celebrities, Vanessa's admires and club patriots expressed their sadness over the loss and paid tribute to the man many described as excellent.

His close friend, Nicky van der Walt, penned a heartfelt message of farewell to his friend on Instagram.

“Today is probably the hardest and saddest day of my life ... we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a father and a husband. You were a giant among men, a gentleman, a legend. You’ve fought the bravest and hardest battle for your family like a lion.

“Not a day will pass that I will not miss you Chris. You were one of my best friends, a mentor and a brother. You were good and generous to all those around you. You were kind to me and hard when needed and taught me a lot. Lessons I will cherish all my life. You were an incredible father and husband, someone we all looked up to. You changed the entertainment industry forever. We will carry on in your honour and memory,” he said.

Coutroulis married Vanessa on July 27, 2007 and the couple have four children together — including a set of triplets.

Here are more tributes from social media: