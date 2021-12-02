‘The maths is not adding up’ — Maimane questions Natasha Thahane over R350k government funding claims

The actress, who is the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu, said the department of sport, arts and culture approved her funding application for R350,000.

“I did not receive R1m from Mam Baleka Mbethe or the department of sport, arts and culture,” she said in a video statement.

She also apologised to Baleka and the department for alluding to having a personal relationship with them and claimed that her words were taken out of context.

However, Maimane said the Blood & Water actress's statement had more holes than answers.

He said the story did not add up and Natasha should produce receipts to back it up.

“The maths is not adding up. The story is not balancing. In other words, we need to see the receipts.

“Gaining funds from government agencies via connections and the back door is a serious issue. The causal nexus of talking to powerful politicians and receiving state funds persists,” he said.