Tweeps reacts to DJ Zinhle wanting AKA & Murdah Bongz to get along
DJ Zinhle's latest episode of her reality show The Unexpected has tweeps torn over a revelation she made about the difficulties she might have when it comes to blending her family.
In the episode she shared with her sisters that her beau Murdah Bongz was not really keen on having AKA involved in their daughter Asante's life. This is something that was important for her, because she wanted both AKA and Murdah Bongz to get along.
DJ Zinhle shared that AKA felt like baby Asante was also his baby, the rapper said “obviously Murdah Bongz has a relationship with Kairo and he said DJ Zinhle and Murdah can't expect him to not have a relationship with Asante”.
Dj Zinhle on AKA wanting to be part of Asante’s life. Bongz doesn’t seem to agree with the whole idea of blended family.— MzansiLIT (@MzansiLit) December 1, 2021
Kairo Bongz Zinhle pic.twitter.com/FCN3czcBIY
Having a blended family can be tricky to manage, it becomes a success when the adults put the needs of the children first.
Zinhle's utterances split the TL's in half with some pointing out the importance of having the children bond with each father equally.
While others were commending DJ Zinhle for her mature approach, others seemed to have a problem with the idea of AKA wanting to be involved in Asante's life.
Here are some of the reactions from the TLs.
Kairo and Asante are siblings, you cannot separate siblings just because they have different fathers, if Kairo want to go see his dad AKA does that mean she must leave Asante behind just because AKA is not her biological father? This isn't about AKA, DJ Zinhle or Bongz but kids https://t.co/075r5rt6bv— Simtho Biyela 👣 (@SimthoBiyela) December 1, 2021
Kiernan is matured as a father. He approached this issue with Zinhle. And it doesn't mean he's going to father Asante. He just wants to be acquainted with the child coz she's Kairo's baby sister. Why must he discriminate the other one? Bongz is a new dad, he'll get it with time.— MmaMotse 🌸 (@MotleKaBotle) December 1, 2021
It's funny how most people are against the Bongz and AKA situation but when baby daddies start visiting their child with one box of happy meal and clothes for one child it's a problem.— Bright-Black陰陽 (@mi_mikey) December 1, 2021
What do you guys want excatly??
My take on the Zinhle, AKA & murdah Bongz saga is that if AKA wants to be involved in baby Asante's life as much as he is in Kairo's life; then he must marry Zinhle, polyandry style otherwise he has no business being involved Next thing Bongz wants to coparent AKA's future kids😶 pic.twitter.com/QhiMOktrFF— Mahlatse🌹 (@Matema_) December 1, 2021
We will be the same people to ask why is AKA only buying Kairo a doll or taking her out to the movies and not her sibling? This is parenting 101, in order to not create room for resentment between the kids, take them out together buy them both things. https://t.co/4mqeUw8KSe— GQ Dyan (@NwaizerNKU) December 1, 2021