Tweeps reacts to DJ Zinhle wanting AKA & Murdah Bongz to get along

DJ Zinhle's latest episode of her reality show The Unexpected has tweeps torn over a revelation she made about the difficulties she might have when it comes to blending her family.

In the episode she shared with her sisters that her beau Murdah Bongz was not really keen on having AKA involved in their daughter Asante's life. This is something that was important for her, because she wanted both AKA and Murdah Bongz to get along.

DJ Zinhle shared that AKA felt like baby Asante was also his baby, the rapper said “obviously Murdah Bongz has a relationship with Kairo and he said DJ Zinhle and Murdah can't expect him to not have a relationship with Asante”.