TshisaLIVE

Tweeps reacts to DJ Zinhle wanting AKA & Murdah Bongz to get along

02 December 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle's family affairs are charting the trends list.
DJ Zinhle's family affairs are charting the trends list.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle's latest episode of her reality show The Unexpected has tweeps torn over a revelation she made about the difficulties she might have when it comes to blending her family. 

In the episode she shared with her sisters that her beau Murdah Bongz was not really keen on having AKA involved in their daughter Asante's life. This is something that was important for her, because she wanted both AKA and Murdah Bongz to get along.

DJ Zinhle shared that AKA felt like baby Asante was also his baby, the rapper said “obviously Murdah Bongz has a relationship with Kairo and he said DJ Zinhle and Murdah can't expect him to not have a relationship with Asante”.

Having a blended family can be tricky to manage, it becomes a success when the adults put the needs of the children first. 

Zinhle's utterances split the TL's in half with some pointing out the importance of having the children bond with each father equally.

While others were commending DJ Zinhle for her mature approach, others seemed to have a problem with the idea of AKA wanting to be involved in Asante's life.

Here are some of the reactions from the TLs. 

Nokwazi Dlamini grateful for success of her featuring on DJ Zinhle’s latest song

"Dear God, it can only be you. I wrote ‘Siyabonga’ feeling very low and depressed. Look at God."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an invite to her 'wedding'

"I was disappointed with the fact that she even answered that question," Lerato said about DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle explains why Murdah Bongz got ‘the best girlfriend’ in her

"You can doubt me on a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match who is also amazing, I'm hectic."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Murdah Bongz shares cute moment celebrating baby Asante’s milestone

Baby Asante is 2 months old!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Nkayi shares proof of ‘silencing’ by Kaya 959 after the station denies it TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Natasha Thahane U-turns — claims she got R350k from DSAC and 'absolves' Baleka ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...