Amstel pulls MacG podcast sponsorship after transphobic comments

We have officially parted ways with ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’

03 December 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Award-winning podcaster MacG has lost yet another sponsorship deal.
Image: Instagram/ MacG™

Its known jokes can pay bills, but they can also cost you a major sponsorship deal.

Just ask Podcast and Chill hosts MacGyver "Mac G" Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka.

Alcoholic beverage maker Amstel is the latest big brand to distance itself and withdraw its sponsorship of the show after transphobic comments.

In a recent episode of the popular podcast, MacG and Sol were discussing an alleged cheating scandal involving a popular soapie actor.

Phenduka used the transphobic slur "trannies" to describe a group of transgender people .

As the outcry over his comments grew, Amstel released a statement distancing themselves from the show.

"The Amstel brand, locally and globally, is centred around friendship and inclusion of all people, regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation without discrimination, and we distance ourselves from any transphobic and homophobic views.

"We have officially parted ways with Podcast and Chill with MacG and will no longer be a partner as of December 1 2021."

Attempts to get comment from MacG on the pulled sponsorship was unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any updated will be included once recieved.

The pair have previously lost sponsorship deals from Old Mutual and Studio 88 for a transphobic joke made on the show.

Studio 88 'backtracks' on sponsorship deal with MacG after transphobic slurs last month

Studio 88 distanced themselves from Podcast and Chill and terminated - with immediate effect - "any business/sponsorship relationship we may have ...
9 months ago

Mohale Motaung slams 'transphobic' joke on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'

Mohale Motaung found the jokes made by Sol and MacG distasteful
3 days ago

Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG amid transphobic comments uproar

Old Mutual has distanced itself from MacG's transphobic comments.
10 months ago
