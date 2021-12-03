DJ Zinhle’s appreciation post to bae Murdah Bongz

Speaking to ThsisaLIVE while expecting, DJ Zinhle said their daughter had made the couple's relationship more solid.

"It's a big change. I'm super excited but also super nervous. He's very nervous about it but also super supportive and I think it made our relationship more solid,” she said.

Zinhle took to her Instagram live in early November to explain why she is the best girlfriend to her partner.

“He got the girlfriend of the year. I'm the best girlfriend. Ask any of my [ex] boyfriends, even the ones from the past. They know when it comes to being a girlfriend, I'm the best girlfriend anyone could ever have,” she said.

"[I'm the best at] understanding, communication and support as a girlfriend. You can doubt a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match who is also amazing, I'm hectic.

"When they speak of any awards please tell them to add the best girlfriend award and then make me the winner because I've already won,” she said.