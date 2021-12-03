Nazo! Somizi Mhlongo’s book gets an international nomination

Media personality and celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo's year is ending with a bang.

His book Dinner at Somizi's: I am Not A Chef has been nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022.

The star took to Instagram to share the announcement and thanked Mzansi for the support he received.

Somizi was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries.

Founder and president of the awards, Edouard Cointreau, said: “The awards are free and open to all to participate, big or small, trade publisher or institution or self-publishing. We have already seen an increase of 20% over last year. Even more significant is the increase is worldwide. The rise in Latin America and Africa is spectacular.”

In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Somizi expressed pride about his book clinching a No 1 bestseller spot in SA.

"When putting this cook book together I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add 'pizzazz' to everyday meals."