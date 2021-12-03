TshisaLIVE

Nazo! Somizi Mhlongo’s book gets an international nomination

03 December 2021 - 10:07 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo's cook book received an international nomination.
Somizi Mhlongo's cook book received an international nomination.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality and celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo's year is ending with a bang.

His book Dinner at Somizi's: I am Not A Chef has been nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022.

The star took to Instagram to share the announcement and thanked Mzansi for the support he received.

Somizi was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries. 

Founder and president of the awards, Edouard Cointreau, said: “The awards are free and open to all to participate, big or small, trade publisher or institution or self-publishing. We have already seen an increase of 20% over last year. Even more significant is the increase is worldwide. The rise in Latin America and Africa is spectacular.” 

In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Somizi expressed pride about his book clinching a No 1 bestseller spot in SA. 

"When putting this cook book together I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add 'pizzazz' to everyday meals." 

Somizi Mhlongo is proud SA music is being played in clubs in NYC

"I'm so proud of my country, the most gifted yet underrated country."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Somizi ditches Twitter, says life is more peaceful without the app

"I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi warms up to amapiano & apologises for judging 'yanos artists

"I profusely apologise for thinking you were just a gimmick, you are not," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Somizi differentiates between ancestors, witches & God

"The minute you ask idlozi to attack someone it's witchcraft, and witchcraft happens everywhere, even whites practise it, they call it voodoo."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films pens last message to actor SK Khoza after firing him TshisaLIVE
  2. Trevor Noah’s clapback at Omicron travel bans is pure class TshisaLIVE
  3. Natasha Thahane U-turns on government study aid, 'absolves' Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  4. SA shares heartfelt tributes to nightclub owner Chris Coutroulis TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago says DJ Zinhle told 'half-truth' on why she didn’t get an ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell