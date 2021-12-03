WATCH | Lerato Mvelase wants her man to be honest about his cheating

Lerato Mvelase has shared her views on cheating in relationships, saying she's open to having a partner who steps out to “snack”.

The actress and media personally shared her opinion during a conversation on a Tribal Media House podcast.

“I personally don't have a problem with my man going out there and snacking, because it's your body ... a grown man. I'm not going to be watching you and what you do with your penis, it's not my purpose to be in a relationship and worry what you're doing with yourself,” she said.

Lerato said this new-found view was based on past experiences and she'd be willing to go as far as packing condoms for her partner to make sure he'd stay safe.

“I've come to realise there is no point in making a man something that he's not ... if he's a man who's going to see other woman, what I would like is someone who can engage me on that.”