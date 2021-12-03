WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah mocks Texas governor for claims South Africans are crossing US border

Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has mocked Texas governor Greg Abbott's false claims that South Africans are crossing into the US illegally during the country's travel ban.

This week Greg came under fire after blaming US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering [America] illegally”.

“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote.

He also claimed more than 50 illegal immigrants from “SA and other south African countries” have been apprehended by US customs and border protection (CBP).

“More than 50 illegal immigrants from SA and other south African countries under the Biden travel ban have been apprehended by CBP this year, with 18 apprehended this month alone. Biden's open border policies must end,” claimed Greg.