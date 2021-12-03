WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah mocks Texas governor for claims South Africans are crossing US border
Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has mocked Texas governor Greg Abbott's false claims that South Africans are crossing into the US illegally during the country's travel ban.
This week Greg came under fire after blaming US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering [America] illegally”.
“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote.
He also claimed more than 50 illegal immigrants from “SA and other south African countries” have been apprehended by US customs and border protection (CBP).
“More than 50 illegal immigrants from SA and other south African countries under the Biden travel ban have been apprehended by CBP this year, with 18 apprehended this month alone. Biden's open border policies must end,” claimed Greg.
Mocking the Republican, Trevor said his claim might not be too far-fetched because every day millions of South African walk through the Atlantic Ocean to cross the border.
“I mean, why did I book a flight? I could have hitched a ride,” joked Trevor.
“This is the biggest load of bulls**t ever.”
Trevor jokingly gave the governor props for being able to turn any story into a complaint about the border
“Everyone is watching Red Notice on Netflix when what they should be doing is watching the southern border,” he said.
Weighing in on the travel ban on SA and several nearby countries, Trevor said it was “total bulls**t”.
“Omicron has already been found in more than a dozen countries around the world. We don't know where it started. We don't know how long it's been around. It's everywhere — from Hong Kong, to Israel to Spain,” said The Daily Show host.
“So why aren't you banning travel from all of those countries too? Huh? Only the African countries? I don’t get the logic. You think Omicron is going to get to Europe and then decide to stay there?”
Take it from a South African: the Omicron travel ban is bulls**t pic.twitter.com/PLHW6yUlyf— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 30, 2021
