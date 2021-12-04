Afrotraction brings back the 90s R&B feel with new single ‘Thandekanje’

Mzansi's R&B kings Afrotraction and Donald have teamed up to bring lovers the single Thandekanje, loosely translated “love you this much”. The song is set to rekindle love lost between lovers this season.

Afrotraction, real name Mzwandile Moya, has been in the music industry for a decade, and to mark the achievement he is working on a collaborative album with big wigs in the industry.

He told TshisaLIVE the new single is part of the album he is wrapping up.

“The direction is that I’m doing an album of collaborations with, I would say, the greatest people in the music industry, so I’ve got Amanda Black, Unathi, Amos, The Q twins, Brian Temba. The list goes on. This is the second single with Donald.”

“The inspiration is based on relationships that need rekindling after the lockdown. I’ve had encounters with people and talks about relationships so we figured we are less appreciative of our loved ones.

“We were in the same space for a long time, locked in the house, so relationships suffered. I decided we should write songs that will encourage people to fix their relationships. That’s basically the story behind us coming together.”