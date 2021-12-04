Afrotraction brings back the 90s R&B feel with new single ‘Thandekanje’
Mzansi's R&B kings Afrotraction and Donald have teamed up to bring lovers the single Thandekanje, loosely translated “love you this much”. The song is set to rekindle love lost between lovers this season.
Afrotraction, real name Mzwandile Moya, has been in the music industry for a decade, and to mark the achievement he is working on a collaborative album with big wigs in the industry.
He told TshisaLIVE the new single is part of the album he is wrapping up.
“The direction is that I’m doing an album of collaborations with, I would say, the greatest people in the music industry, so I’ve got Amanda Black, Unathi, Amos, The Q twins, Brian Temba. The list goes on. This is the second single with Donald.”
“The inspiration is based on relationships that need rekindling after the lockdown. I’ve had encounters with people and talks about relationships so we figured we are less appreciative of our loved ones.
“We were in the same space for a long time, locked in the house, so relationships suffered. I decided we should write songs that will encourage people to fix their relationships. That’s basically the story behind us coming together.”
The Angeke hitmaker said he enjoyed working with Donald because he came out of his shell this year.
“I’ve not written many songs with people so I’m pushing myself to the point where I collaborate with people. I was working with Donald for the first time in studio. The brief I gave him was that we are writing an R&B song that’s going to be on my project. We mixed up and we clicked, and the energy kept growing.”
Afrotraction said he is embracing growth and spreading his wings into the production side of music.
“I'm not changing. I'm not shying away from being a singer. It’s just that the inner person of Afrotraction is a producer so I want to start showing more of that guy alongside the singer. Its telling the story. That’s why I let the people I collaborated shine more.”
With the new album Afrotraction is planning to rebrand and grow the African storytelling side of music.
“There is a musical language space whether I sing in Swati or Zulu. If I feature Donald, for instance, t he is singing in Sesotho and I'm singing in Zulu so it comes together. The greater vision is promoting culture in terms of language, and that’s what my music is about presenting African elements in the best possible way musically.”
The album will feature Amanda Black, Donald, Unathi , Karabo, Press, Brian Temba and Judith Sephuma.
"I've been pushing myself into a different space, and I believe two minds are greater than one. I'm pushing myself to a space where I would grow. I've grown as a singer. I met with musical greats. There is always something to learn and I'm honoured. I believe I can grow with greater people."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.