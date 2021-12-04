DJ Black Coffee shares how Doctor Khumalo continues to inspire him

DJ Black Coffee has lauded legendary soccer star Doctor Khumalo for being an inspiration to him while he was growing up.

In an interview on Vuma FM, Black Coffee spoke of how the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder changed the narrative for a lot of children in the township who were used to seeing thugs as role models.

“He is one of the reason I support Kaizer Chiefs ... he was a guy you wanted to model, you were like, 'When I grow up I want to be like him' because that's the only way we understood what inspiration is.

“In the township — back then — if the most coolest guy is a thug, that's all you want to be because you look up to this guy, he's so cool and he gets all the girls ... and you get into it because it's the coolest thing, and these are the men that saved us, pioneering excellence in the earliest of age ... you've done so much for us.”