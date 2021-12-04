DJ Black Coffee shares how Doctor Khumalo continues to inspire him
DJ Black Coffee has lauded legendary soccer star Doctor Khumalo for being an inspiration to him while he was growing up.
In an interview on Vuma FM, Black Coffee spoke of how the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder changed the narrative for a lot of children in the township who were used to seeing thugs as role models.
“He is one of the reason I support Kaizer Chiefs ... he was a guy you wanted to model, you were like, 'When I grow up I want to be like him' because that's the only way we understood what inspiration is.
“In the township — back then — if the most coolest guy is a thug, that's all you want to be because you look up to this guy, he's so cool and he gets all the girls ... and you get into it because it's the coolest thing, and these are the men that saved us, pioneering excellence in the earliest of age ... you've done so much for us.”
That moment when two LEGENDS in their respective fields got to be under one roof......MAGIC happened tonight on #MSW on @VumaFM @SowetanLIVE and @RISEfm943— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 26, 2021
Thanks to Grammy nominee @RealBlackCoffee and @DK15_official for a truly memorable Show!!👊🏽👊🏻👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/l516Y7WlyA
Black Coffee has grown to become an inspiration for many young people because of his undeniable success and he makes sure to pay it forward.
Speaking about his journey and giving opportunities to others at the launch of his event Africa is not a Jungle, set to take place at Sugar Rush Park on December 24, Black Coffee said it was important to give a platform to local musicians.
“Growing up, we didn't have much and not having much can be a lot of things, but I think what we mostly need is to [give] African people these opportunities, by now we know how capable we are, we know how talented we are, but what we need is opportunities, and this is something that I try by all means to provide more than anything else, this is why there's an entity called Africa is not a Jungle.”
When the 64th Grammy nominations were announced, Black Coffee made Mzansi proud when he was nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album Subconsciously.
This past weekend, Black Coffee had many A-listers gather at top restaurant Tangs in the heart of Sandton City to celebrate his international nod.
Those turning out in his honour included the EFF's Julius Malema, legendary DJ Oskido, rapper Cassper Nyovest, and American star Olu of Earth Gang.
Take a look at the images below:
