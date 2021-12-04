Rhabs Vhafuwi has learned the ABCs of the music industry

Music producer and DJ Rabs Vhafuwi believes that it takes a lot to be able to turn music into a full-time career.

He has learnt the ABCs of the music industry. Since bursting on to the scene with his hit song Count your Blessings.

The Limpopo-born star has since taken it upon himself to learn the nitty gritty and sharpen his knowledge when it comes to the business side of music.

He said music has take a different landscape from back in the day when artists needed to circulate albums to the listeners.

“The wait for the money from the distribution can be irritating ... Cash flow strategies had to be adjusted. Today, artists realise the income-generating power aided by their social media platforms. The income from these platforms makes it a bit easier to manage the cash flow, while also looking for more income-generating avenues.”

While shopping around for a licensing and distribution deal in 2015, Rabs Vhafuwi realised that the two were not the same nor structured the same way.