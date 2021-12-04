Rhabs Vhafuwi has learned the ABCs of the music industry
If we want to make the best of our talents, we ought to take an interest in the business of our talents.
Music producer and DJ Rabs Vhafuwi believes that it takes a lot to be able to turn music into a full-time career.
He has learnt the ABCs of the music industry. Since bursting on to the scene with his hit song Count your Blessings.
The Limpopo-born star has since taken it upon himself to learn the nitty gritty and sharpen his knowledge when it comes to the business side of music.
He said music has take a different landscape from back in the day when artists needed to circulate albums to the listeners.
“The wait for the money from the distribution can be irritating ... Cash flow strategies had to be adjusted. Today, artists realise the income-generating power aided by their social media platforms. The income from these platforms makes it a bit easier to manage the cash flow, while also looking for more income-generating avenues.”
While shopping around for a licensing and distribution deal in 2015, Rabs Vhafuwi realised that the two were not the same nor structured the same way.
Licensing is when another distributor or a record label purchases the rights to your album. The same distributor or a record label will pay you a set fee often referred to as the licensing fee, though the fee might differ depending on the kind of conversation you both had. Distribution, however, involves getting your albums into digital shops, I say digital as it is the new norm. There is no set fee, you only make money on what you sell.”
The album Hear Me Now was released through a distribution deal in 2016, nine provinces followed two years later, with the collectors' item Unboxed releasing in 2020. Rabs said knowing what he knows now, he would do things differently.
“I would read more and ask more. We tend to have this tendency of just caring about making music without a care in the world about the business of music. Some of us don’t necessarily even know the people who stream our music, making it difficult to determine our core fans. If we want to make the best of our talents, we ought to take an interest in the business of our talents.”