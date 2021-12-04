SNAPS | Saxophone performance & fun at Konka! Mihlali Ndamase turns 25

Influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase recently celebrated her latest trip around the sun and she looked awesome in pink as she partied up a storm at Konka, Soweto.

The young business woman asked people to let her live her best life as she celebrated turning 25 two days before her celebrations began.

While she's a had photo shoot to honour the big two five, the weekend was reserved but nothing but fun vibes.

In the b-day photo shoot, Mihlali is adorned by a dress made from vintage photos of her.