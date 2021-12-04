TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Saxophone performance & fun at Konka! Mihlali Ndamase turns 25

Chrizelda Kekana
04 December 2021
Mihlali N recently celebrated her birthday.
Mihlali N recently celebrated her birthday.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N

Influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase recently celebrated her latest trip around the sun and she looked awesome in pink as she partied up a storm at Konka, Soweto.

The young business woman asked people to let her live her best life as she celebrated turning 25 two days before her celebrations began.

While she's a had photo shoot to honour the big two five, the weekend was reserved but nothing but fun vibes.

In the b-day photo shoot, Mihlali is adorned by a dress made from vintage photos of her.

Wearing a cute hot pink short dress and beats to the Gods, Mihlali and her squad went to Konka to party.

At Konka they had their own reserved table and had bottomless bottles and hubbly as they danced to the latest hits. Celebrating her day with another influencer, Tebogo “Tebby” Leburu, the pair got two-tiered cakes each.

Mihlali's one had LV branding while Tebby's had Chanel branding.

Check out some snaps below:

Mihlali Instagram.
Mihlali Instagram.
Image: instagram
Mihlali IG.
Mihlali IG.
Image: Instagram
Mihlali's IG.
Mihlali's IG.
Image: Instagram

Earlier this year, Mihlali gained a few more fans when she shared pieces of her love life.

Mihlali and Boity had drinks and Mihlali had questions ready for her and Boity to answer for the sake of entertainment.

A few minutes into their convo, Boity asked Mihlali what was the most money she had received from a man she was dating.

“Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance and shame it was cute. He used to give me R50k a month. I was so happy,” Mihlali said.

Boity said she's never had a girlfriend allowance. Instead, she said she always got what she wanted from the guys she was dating.

The rapper said her ideal girlfriend allowance was almost half a million.

“I work so hard already and I have things so if you gonna give something, it can't be like piggy bank vibes. I honestly in my true hearts of hearts believe that if you are giving me R450k a month, I wouldn't bother you,” she said.

Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance

Tweeps want to know what prayer or to which God one needs to send a prayer to get R50k allowance just for dating a guy.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase comes clean about her 'botched' lip filler debacle

“I basically felt like my lips were botched and obviously quite a few people noticed," Mihlali admitted.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her granny got shares at KFC

Mihlali Ndamase was Cassper Nyovest's guest on 'The Braai Show'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali Ndamase claims she used to get R50k monthly girlfriend allowance

Tweeps want to know what prayer or to which God one needs to send a prayer to get R50k allowance just for dating a guy.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase comes clean about her 'botched' lip filler debacle

“I basically felt like my lips were botched and obviously quite a few people noticed," Mihlali admitted.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her granny got shares at KFC

Mihlali Ndamase was Cassper Nyovest's guest on 'The Braai Show'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

POLL | Ladies, how much do you expect for a girlfriend allowance?

The Bakae hitmaker was featured on YouTube star and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase's channel.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
