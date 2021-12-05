Boity Thulo's foundation focuses on support for GBV victims in her hometown

Boity Thulo is looking to make a difference in the lives of gender-based violence (GBV) victims in Potchefstroom via her foundation.

In a statement on the rapper's social pages on Tuesday, the foundation said Thulo felt obligated to focus her efforts on providing shelter and support for GBV victims in her hometown.

“Having assisted many individuals and causes during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now turning our attention to a more substantial, permanent cause in Boity's town of origin in the North West.

“The intention of the foundation was always to assist women and children, the focus of which will be concentrated on those affected by abuse and violence. The North West has the highest rate of sexual violence perpetrated against women and is second only to the Eastern Cape with regards to physical violence. There is a desperate need for these women to receive support and care."

Boity's foundation, in partnership with Halo Heritage, has geared up to raise funds for this cause in 2022 and to help raise awareness about GBV in SA.