Donovan Goliath talks career, love and raising a daughter

He and his wife Davina have been dubbed couple goals for their ability to successfully work together, and Donovan admitted it has been a learning curve for both.

“Last year was the first time we worked together when we did a lot of content together. It did take a while to shape things and find a rhythm to know what how we like to operate.”

Their collaborations also prepared them for their journey as first time parents, Donovan said.

In August, the couple welcomed their daughter Sophia, and Donovan said becoming the father of a girl child has broadened his perspective.

“It's given me a stronger sense of purpose and something real to work towards. Being in the industry we're in, you're constantly out and juggling so many things. I've learned to say no a lot more because it is no longer about me, it's about us.

“It's something that can't be explained until you have your own kid. It changes your perspective completely. Time is my biggest priority. I try to get as much done as possible so I can get home and help my wife to have an hour or two to herself.”