SNAPS | Another one! Inside DJ Zinhle's Westville store launch

05 December 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
If #Bossmove was a person DJ Zinhle would be it.
Image: Supplied/Stills By Tom

Congratulations are in order yet again for DJ Zinhle, who successfully opened another Era by DJ Zinhle store in Durban.

If there is one thing that DJ Zinhle excels at is making #bossmoves. She has been working tirelessly in building her brand this year.

The media personality and businesswoman expanded her business when she opened a store at Pavilion Mall in Westville, west of Durban. 

The Siyabonga hitmaker took to Instagram to announce her big news and  she thanked people who made it to to the store launch.

“I don’t even know what to say, today was so special. A big thank you to everyone who was at the @erabydjzinhle Pavilion Mall store launch. I am so grateful. Polokwane is next,” she said.

Her beau also got in on the excitement when he shared on his Instagram that he was completely and super proud of his girlfriend. Her BFF Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena also went down to support her friend, whose events she never misses. 

A couple of months ago, DJ Zinhle opened a store in Mall of Africa.

DJ Zinhle clearly has a knack for growing her businesses. She owns an alcoholic beverage called Boulevard, a hair company called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment and a sunglasses range, and there is no stopping her.

On her reality show The Unexpected she said she's always looking for other businesses to venture into. 

