SNAPS | Another one! Inside DJ Zinhle's Westville store launch

Congratulations are in order yet again for DJ Zinhle, who successfully opened another Era by DJ Zinhle store in Durban.

If there is one thing that DJ Zinhle excels at is making #bossmoves. She has been working tirelessly in building her brand this year.

The media personality and businesswoman expanded her business when she opened a store at Pavilion Mall in Westville, west of Durban.

The Siyabonga hitmaker took to Instagram to announce her big news and she thanked people who made it to to the store launch.

“I don’t even know what to say, today was so special. A big thank you to everyone who was at the @erabydjzinhle Pavilion Mall store launch. I am so grateful. Polokwane is next,” she said.