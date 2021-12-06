Ayanda Ncwane pens heartfelt letter to Sfiso on fifth anniversary of his death

On the fifth year anniversary of gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death, his widow Ayanda penned a heartfelt letter to her late husband celebrating his life and her healing journey.

The Kulungile hitmaker died on December 5 2016 of complications related to kidney failure. His death sent shock waves across the country.

On her Instagram, Ayanda said five years later, she had healed enough to celebrate the life Sfiso lived instead of his death.

“Dear Bab'Ncwane, it’s been five years since you left us on this very day. I asked God to give me five years to get used living without you, Gwamanda, and He has. Today I don’t grieve for you. I celebrate you, your powerful legacy, our friendship, our unforgettable love and marriage.

“You left a bar so high that I’ve taken my time to remarry because I know what a great and enjoyable marriage full of love is supposed to be. You’ll be so proud of how I raised your beautiful boys because I know how much you loved the boys and how intentional you were at raising them to be even greater than you,” she wrote.

See the video she attached to her heartfelt letter below: