Ayanda Ncwane pens heartfelt letter to Sfiso on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Today I don’t grieve for you. I celebrate you’
On the fifth year anniversary of gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death, his widow Ayanda penned a heartfelt letter to her late husband celebrating his life and her healing journey.
The Kulungile hitmaker died on December 5 2016 of complications related to kidney failure. His death sent shock waves across the country.
On her Instagram, Ayanda said five years later, she had healed enough to celebrate the life Sfiso lived instead of his death.
“Dear Bab'Ncwane, it’s been five years since you left us on this very day. I asked God to give me five years to get used living without you, Gwamanda, and He has. Today I don’t grieve for you. I celebrate you, your powerful legacy, our friendship, our unforgettable love and marriage.
“You left a bar so high that I’ve taken my time to remarry because I know what a great and enjoyable marriage full of love is supposed to be. You’ll be so proud of how I raised your beautiful boys because I know how much you loved the boys and how intentional you were at raising them to be even greater than you,” she wrote.
See the video she attached to her heartfelt letter below:
Ayanda joked that while she's taken her time to remarry because she still carries Sfiso in her spirit, she was certain Sfiso would have married his second wife by now.
“Also, I think the wedding vows were written by a group of men and there were no women on board because I disagree with the part that says 'until death do us part'. Maybe for men but personally I carry you in my heart and spirit for the beautiful memories. I know if it was me who passed on by now you’d probably be on your second wife trying to get an amazing wife, best friend and business partner who can at least come close to what I am.”
The businesswoman said she wishes Sfizo had lived to see her glow up.
“Well the Lord has a great promise for me as per Jeremiah 29:11. Also, ungangibona sengimuhle kanjani, ngabe usuchoma kakhulu mange! Also usa trenda (you still trend) now and again on Twitter! You really lived a purposeful life Gwamanda. You had a huge life that was compressed to just 37 years. I’ll always love and miss you my darling. Continue to rest in perfect peace,” she concluded the letter.
