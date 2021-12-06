Emtee: 'Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble'

Emtee has often spoken lovingly about his family, even naming two of his album after his sons.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his split from his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, Emtee revealed his wife and children had moved in with his in-laws for a time while he tried to find a new place for them.

“They (Ambitiouz) didn't repossess the house and cars. I don't have it any more. They helped me get it, but it wasn't part of the contract. It was simply that I had problems with the maintenance and it is a matter between myself and the agents.

“I just kind of go where I can. My family isn't with me, they are with Avery's grandmother at the moment. I miss my kids, but I try to be with them every day.”