Emtee: 'Being a parent helped me stay out of trouble'

06 December 2021 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Emtee credits being a father as the one thing that has kept him from trouble
Rapper Emtee credits being a father as the one thing that has kept him from trouble
Image: Emtee/ Instagram

Parenthood sometimes changes people for the better. With it comes a lot of revelations, and rapper Emtee has had his aha moment.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee reflected on how being a parent helped him stay of trouble. He said he and his peers do not think alike. 

Emtee has often spoken lovingly about his family, even naming  two of his album after his sons.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his split from his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, Emtee revealed his wife and children had moved in with his in-laws for a time while he tried to find a new place for them.

“They (Ambitiouz) didn't repossess the house and cars. I don't have it any more. They helped me get it, but it wasn't part of the contract. It was simply that I had problems with the maintenance and it is a matter between myself and the agents.

“I just kind of go where I can. My family isn't with me, they are with Avery's grandmother at the moment. I miss my kids, but I try to be with them every day.”

