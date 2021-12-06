Jub Jub set to take legal action against his accusers for 'unfounded allegations'
Uyajola 99 host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is prepared to take legal action against the women who have accused him of rape should they fail to retract the public statements they have made as per his legal team's instructions.
This after actress Amanda Du-Pont, Masechaba Khumalo and two other women alleged they had been raped and abused by the Uyajola 99 host in separate statements released on social media.
I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNN— Masechaba Khumalo 🇿🇦 (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Jub Jub's family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo addressed the allegations made against Jub Jub, calling them “fake” and defamatory.
Jub Jub's family said they will serve their son's accusers with “letters of demands with clear instructions that they should retract the unfounded allegations made against him, and ultimately apologise for their claim”.
“Failure to adhere to the instructions will see our son, like any SA citizen whose constitutional rights have been infringed, go the legal route to clear his name. He will be opening a case of crimen injuria and defamation."
“The musician and TV reality show presenter has been gobsmacked by claims which have now gone viral on social media claiming our son has sexually and physically abused Ms Amanda Du-Pont during the course of their romantic relationship.
“It is unfortunate that these heavy allegations are false and fake. As a family we met Amanda Du-Pont when our son introduced her to us. We accepted her as one of our own. Amanda also introduced our son to her father. During their relationship they had mutual respect and understanding, love and support,” read the statement.
The statement was released after Amanda posted an emotional 17-minute video as a response to the comments made about her by Jub Jub in the episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Channel O last week.
“I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. The only thing I did wrong was keep quiet,” Amanda said in a tweet.
Speaking to Sunday Times, Amanda's lawyer, Tony Mathe, said the actress would be opening a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host, but could not say when.
Mathe said they are confident they have a strong case. “We are pursuing charges of rape. As we are studying the events that transpired. It is possible that additional charges will be added.”
Mathe said that since Du Pont’s video, three other women have come forward accusing Jub Jub of rape, and had asked Mathe and the team for legal assistance.
“They are all saying Jub Jub raped them," he said.
The family also addressed and dismissed Masechaba's claims that she was also raped by Jub Jub, and the other rape allegations.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Masechaba, Amanda and Jub Jub for comment but they didn't respond by the time this article was published.
This article will be updated should they respond.
