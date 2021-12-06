Relax, Chillaz! President Ramaphosa won’t be on MacG’s podcast
The presidency has dismissed as fake news rumours about President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing on MacG’s Podcast and Chill.'
Head of communications in the presidency Athi Geleba shared a snap advertising Ramaphosa as a guest on the show, calling it a “fake news poster”.
The controversial podcast is the biggest in SA and is hosted by former broadcaster MacG. With more than 300,000 subscribers, it has featured celebrities including DJ Zinhle, Dineo Ranaka and, most recently, singer and TV presenter Jub Jub.
Jub Jub landed in trouble last week after he made controversial remarks on the podcast about his time in prison and relationships with singer Kelly Khumalo and actress Amanda Du-Pont.
It is unclear how the fake poster came about, but there have been calls on Twitter for the president to appear on the show.
“MacG should invite Cyril Ramaphosa to Podcast and Chill. It has proven many times to work much better than state capture commission nonsense,” claimed one user.
Another said: “I am so ready for the day you gents invite president for a lengthy Podcast and Chill session special.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.