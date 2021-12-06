'Right now I'm rewriting history' — Inside DJ Sbu's path of enlightenment
Media personality, businessman, and author Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope' is on a path of enlightenment and he's wearing it on his sleeve.
Speaking on the evolution of his sense of style and the way he presents himself, DJ Sbu told TshisaLIVE that while many could have opinions about it, this new look is a reflection of the quest he is on to learn about the history of Africa.
“When they say what you look like on the outside is a reflection of what is happening on the inside ... I'm also going through that journey, I'm learning a lot about myself, African history, and people who preached black consciousness and a lot of black conscious Africans embraced their hair. It's evolution, growth, and becoming wise and smarter.”
DJ Sbu said he's taking his two-year-old daughter Waratwa on his journey as well, empowering her by encouraging her to read and stay informed.
“We should always take our children on our journeys without having to force them to become what we are and just be supportive parents. I'm working on becoming a good father to my child, a responsible father and brother to society.”
He's now gearing up to release one or two songs before the end of the year, inaugurating Fired Radio alongside DJ Fresh, Tbo Touch, and Robert Marawa, and launching a second book about his newfound perspective and purpose, around the Easter Holiday season.
“I'm older now, I'm in the best play in my life, I've learnt a lot of things and experienced so much that I've been blessed to still be alive.
“My music right now might not be like the music I released many years ago and the success and noise that it might have now might not be what I did then, but right now I'm rewriting history. I've always believed in living a purposeful life.”
