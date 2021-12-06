'The journey of parenting is not easy' - Zola Mhlongo opens up about postpartum depression
Media personality Zola Mhlongo has spoken up about the importance of self-care after welcoming her baby on October 20.
Zola has been sharing her maternity journey as a first time parent with her followers, and took to Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that she had experienced exhaustion and postpartum depression.
"I promised myself a self-care journey after giving birth, simply because the journey of parenting is not easy and you forget about yourself so easily," she wrote.
"Postpartum depression is real with all the life changes a mother goes through, and let me not even start with the waves of exhaustion I've been experiencing. So I am actively going to fetch my life."
Prince Kaybee took to his Twitter timeline on Thursday, speaking of the high demands of parenthood.
"Newborn babies take all the attention…" he wrote.
Since Prince Kaybee's “cheating and nudes” saga broke the internet in May this year, the couple have kept their relationship low-key and off social media.
The DJ told TshisaLIVE he was still in a relationship with Zola and madly in love.
“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” he said.
