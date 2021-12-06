'The journey of parenting is not easy' - Zola Mhlongo opens up about postpartum depression

Media personality Zola Mhlongo has spoken up about the importance of self-care after welcoming her baby on October 20.

Zola has been sharing her maternity journey as a first time parent with her followers, and took to Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that she had experienced exhaustion and postpartum depression.

"I promised myself a self-care journey after giving birth, simply because the journey of parenting is not easy and you forget about yourself so easily," she wrote.

"Postpartum depression is real with all the life changes a mother goes through, and let me not even start with the waves of exhaustion I've been experiencing. So I am actively going to fetch my life."