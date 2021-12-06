WATCH | LOL! Trevor Noah weighs in on Spotify’s Wrapped

Comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at Spotify’s Wrapped campaign, joking it left him a little disappointed.

The music streaming platform recently released its Wrapped feature, highlighting its users’ listening history and habits to remind them of their favourite moments from 2021.

Trevor joked the feature probably left people realising they weren't as cool as they thought.

“Were you disappointed when you saw what your wrap-up was? Because everyone thinks they are a lot cooler than they are.

“We should have wrap-ups of our lives as people. Like a wrap-up of everything [and] everyone you've hung out with, just to realise what a loser you actually were, because we all think we are a lot cooler than we are,” said The Daily Show host.