Amanda du Pont thanks SA for ‘overwhelming’ support
Amanda du Pont has expressed gratitude to her followers for supporting her since she spoke up about having been allegedly raped and abused by TV personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.
Amanda released a statement on her social platforms on December 2, making rape allegations against Jub Jub in response to comments Jub Jub made about her during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.
Speaking to Sunday Times, Amanda's lawyerTony Mathe said she would open a rape case against the suspended Uyajola 99 host, but could not say when.
The actress took to Instagram on Monday to pen a note to her followers thanking them for rallying and taking a stand against gender-based violence (GBV).
“Completely overwhelmed with all your love and support and broken by all your messages of how many of you have gone through the same thing! This is bigger than me. I’m glad we are taking this step together to combat GBV. Thank you! It’s been so encouraging to see how we are all there for one another. I love you and God bless.”
Amanda's husband, Shawn Rodriques broke his silence after his wife's statement. He shared Amanda's statement on his Instagram story and bashed Jub Jub.
“Jub Jub f**k you, pig. I can't wait until you f**king burn in hell,” he wrote.
Amanda's sister Kim du Pont also took to her timeline to applaud her bravery for speaking up.
“My sister, to hear you speak out and let the world know what happened to you makes me so sad. A chapter in your life I thought you would never have to revisit,” she wrote.
Kim further expressed her disdain for Jub Jub's alleged cowardly actions.
“To think Jub Jub almost killed my blood. You make me sick! You don’t deserve to call yourself a man nor are you worthy of a peaceful life. You almost took mine from me for what? You lie so much you don’t even know what truth is any more! Your cowardly actions are pitiful and revolting.”
Jub Jub's family slammed the rape allegations made against him, citing them as “false and fake”.
The media personality has communicated his regret for discussing “intimate details” about his relationship with Amanda in the interview.
His response to the rape and abuse accusations levelled against him was that he would let the law take its course.
“With regards to the accusations levelled against me by Amanda and others I have decided to make room for the law to take its course and I request the media and the public do the same,” read the statement.
