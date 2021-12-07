Amanda du Pont thanks SA for ‘overwhelming’ support

Amanda du Pont has expressed gratitude to her followers for supporting her since she spoke up about having been allegedly raped and abused by TV personality and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

Amanda released a statement on her social platforms on December 2, making rape allegations against Jub Jub in response to comments Jub Jub made about her during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Amanda's lawyerTony Mathe said she would open a rape case against the suspended Uyajola 99 host, but could not say when.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to pen a note to her followers thanking them for rallying and taking a stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

“Completely overwhelmed with all your love and support and broken by all your messages of how many of you have gone through the same thing! This is bigger than me. I’m glad we are taking this step together to combat GBV. Thank you! It’s been so encouraging to see how we are all there for one another. I love you and God bless.”