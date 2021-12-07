DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke

Podcaster MacG has stepped on a lot of people's toes since the inception of his Podcast and Chill show, but he outdid himself with the latest episode featuring Jub Jub as the main guest.

In the now infamous episode, Jub Jub and MacG spoke about a variety of issues, some of which resulted in women speaking out against Jub Jub and accusing him of rape.

Women weren't the only ones bothered by utterances made on the show. Some of their comments landed the duo in hot water with DJ Sbu.

Veteran DJ and businessman Sbu Leope took to Instagram and shared the clip where they mentioned him. He questioned both MacG and Jub Jub's comments amid their back and forth banter about his sexuality.

“Mac G and Jub Jub, is this how you thank me?” a disappointed DJ Sbu asked.