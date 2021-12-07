TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini shares the pain of having Covid-19 for the second time

07 December 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Minnie Dlamini-Jones on the road to recovering from Covid-19.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones on the road to recovering from Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she contracted Covid-19 for the second time and is having a tough time keeping away from her son Netha.

The media personality  took to social media on Sunday, revealing that she had contracted the virus and spoke of the hardships she was experiencing being away from her son while she is ill.

“Being away from my child for work is very difficult ... but nothing is worse than being in the same house and hearing him laugh and cry for me but I can't hold him and kiss him. He's so young I hope he understands. Covid-19 sucks,” she wrote.

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram story.
Minnie Dlamini's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini

This comes after the media personality took to her social media revealing that she had contracted the virus.

Minnie Dlamini's Instagram story.
Minnie Dlamini's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini

In July, Minnie took to her social platforms revealing that she and her family had tested positive for Covid-19. 

“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she wrote on Instagram.”

Luckily, two weeks later the media personality shared an update with her fans after battling the virus,  saying that she was well. “My family tested this morning for Covid-19 and we are negative ... Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!!”

She has been posting warnings to her fans on social media, urging  caution and for them to take good care of themselves.

“Please look after yourselves, in the past two weeks the number of people I know who have passed away is too much.”

SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday

Celeb moms and car tracks. A look at Minnie's son's birthday.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Marriage is not easy, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other' - Minnie Dlamini & Quinton celebrate anniversary

Someone find us a love like this for Christmas!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'It was war!' — Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family overcome Covid-19 ​

Minnie Dlamini updated her fans after her family battled Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin celebrate 17th wedding anniversary TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Refrain from using my name to protect your son’ — Ntsiki Mazwai to Jub Jub’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A proud Tswana bride! Inside Karabo Ntshweng's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Right now I'm rewriting history' — Inside DJ Sbu's path of enlightenment TshisaLIVE
  5. Relax, Chillaz! President Ramaphosa won’t be on MacG’s podcast TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell