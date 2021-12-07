Minnie Dlamini shares the pain of having Covid-19 for the second time

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she contracted Covid-19 for the second time and is having a tough time keeping away from her son Netha.

The media personality took to social media on Sunday, revealing that she had contracted the virus and spoke of the hardships she was experiencing being away from her son while she is ill.

“Being away from my child for work is very difficult ... but nothing is worse than being in the same house and hearing him laugh and cry for me but I can't hold him and kiss him. He's so young I hope he understands. Covid-19 sucks,” she wrote.