Plot thickens! Amanda du Pont & MacG take legal action against each other

07 December 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Amanda du Pont refuses to apologise for "defamatory remarks" she made about MacG.
Image: Instagram/ MacG/ Amanda du Pont

The gloves are off with actress Amanda du Pont and podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho taking legal action against each other. 

Amanda has served MacG with court papers after his lawyers summoned her to apologise for falsely accusing him of rape and requested a “round table meeting”.

In the legal papers that have been circulating on social media since Monday, Amanda's legal representatives said the actress refuses to apologise for the remarks she made in a statement she shared on her social pages after the airing of the Jub Jub episode on Podcast and Chill on December 1.

“Your clients proceeded to laugh with Mr Maarohanye about the latter's plan to take our client's virginity (which, for the record was taken without her consent) ... your clients' above conduct constituted civil injuria as well as crimen injuria against our client.

“Our client will not make the public apology you have demanded whether today or ever. Our client will also not comply with any of your clients' other demands.”

Read the full statement below:

This comes as a response to MacG's attorneys, Tania Mokwana Inc Attorneys, serving the actress with a cease and desist letter for making “defamatory statements” on her social media.

“Your unfounded remarks have consequentially influenced a large number of people to now view and label our client as a rapist and abuser. Our client’s reputation as a public figure in SA has been gravely undermined by your false, slanderous, defamatory remarks against our client,”

Read the full statement below:

Both legal teams are acting on instruction of their clients as a result of the flammable episode of Podcast and Chill that was aired by Channel O last week featuring Jub Jub as a guest.

In response to utterances made on the show, Jub Jub was accused of rape by Amanda in her 17-minute Instagram video statement.

Amanda also called for women who may have been victims of either GBV or rape at the hands of Jub Jub and MacG to come forward. Since her video, Masechaba Khumalo and two other women have accused Jub Jub of rape.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Amanda's lawyer, Tony Mathe, said Amanda would be opening a rape case against the Uyajola 99 host, but could not say when.

On Monday night Jub Jub issued a statement to apologise to Amanda for humiliating her on the show. He added he would let the law deal with the rape allegations levelled against him.

