Plot thickens! Amanda du Pont & MacG take legal action against each other

The gloves are off with actress Amanda du Pont and podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho taking legal action against each other.

Amanda has served MacG with court papers after his lawyers summoned her to apologise for falsely accusing him of rape and requested a “round table meeting”.

In the legal papers that have been circulating on social media since Monday, Amanda's legal representatives said the actress refuses to apologise for the remarks she made in a statement she shared on her social pages after the airing of the Jub Jub episode on Podcast and Chill on December 1.

“Your clients proceeded to laugh with Mr Maarohanye about the latter's plan to take our client's virginity (which, for the record was taken without her consent) ... your clients' above conduct constituted civil injuria as well as crimen injuria against our client.

“Our client will not make the public apology you have demanded whether today or ever. Our client will also not comply with any of your clients' other demands.”

Read the full statement below: