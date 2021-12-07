POLL | Is the word ‘smashing’ offensive when referring to casual sex?
The conversation around the controversial Jub Jub interview with MacG has opened up another discussion about using appropriate language when referring to casual sex.
The Ndikhokhele hitmaker told the host of Podcast and Chill last week that he “smashed” his former lover, actress and TV presenter Amanda du Pont who later ended things after he started dating musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo.
Jub Jub and Kelly have a son, Christian.
Things took a turn for the worst for the musician when Amanda accused him of intimidating and raping her for two years.
“No, you didn't smash me. You forcefully opened my legs and forced yourself on me, numerous times, for two years and made me believe I had no way out,” said Amanda.
Since then, more women have accused Jub Jub of rape.
He broke his silence on Monday and issued a statement apologising to Amanda for disclosing intimate details of their relationship and his use of inappropriate language.
“It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms du Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident. I wish to apologise unreservedly to Amanda for the humiliation and hurt I caused her. I also apologise to my fans and the public for the inappropriate language I used during the interview,” said Jub Jub.
