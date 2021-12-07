POLL | Is the word ‘smashing’ offensive when referring to casual sex?

The conversation around the controversial Jub Jub interview with MacG has opened up another discussion about using appropriate language when referring to casual sex.

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker told the host of Podcast and Chill last week that he “smashed” his former lover, actress and TV presenter Amanda du Pont who later ended things after he started dating musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo.

Jub Jub and Kelly have a son, Christian.

Things took a turn for the worst for the musician when Amanda accused him of intimidating and raping her for two years.