Zakes Bantwini talks ‘Ghetto King’ and the importance of upskilling

07 December 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Zakes Bantwini speaks about launching his new album and furthering his studies.
Image: Instagram/ Zakes Bantwini

Having made history for retaining the number one spot for 13 weeks in a row on SA radio charts with his hit single Osama, Zakes Bantwini is certain his album Ghetto King will stop traffic. 

“I like the contrast. Ghetto and King are words you don't see together. I love changing perception.” 

“I've got a lot of music I make with a lot of producers. We keep making music. By the time I die, I want to have released at least a million records and I'd be satisfied,” he said.

Zakes said he tapped into a different way of doing music with the making of his album by learning how to use fruity loops software to make his sound different.

“I set up a studio in Durban. Five producers live there and two songwriters. Every song that's there, somehow someone has a contribution in it. I had to sit down and learn from the kids because I have never used fruity loops.

“I work with a lot of young people. I follow the music. I don't follow the name. That's why most of my albums don't have big names.”

Among the many certificates Zakes has to show how much he values education, he has a diploma in jazz and music performance, and revealed early this year that he was accepted to Harvard University to further his studies. 

“It's a limitation when you don't train yourself because it's never too late. If you don't want to study music then credit people who are doing it,” he said.

His wife Nandi Madida told TshisaLIVE Zakes has a big announcement to make soon that is on an international level.

“It's  been a great ride. What I love is that he's not into controversy. He's in his lane. He's got the biggest announcement from a global perspective coming soon.

“He's a person who loves his art.  This album is the one where he feels like he'll be achieving legendary status for himself, and hopefully others see that as well. It's a beautiful thing to watch as his wife. I feel like there's no-one more deserving of this moment,” she said.

Zakes Bantwini makes history with ‘Osama’ on radio charts

Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama' stayed at number 1 on radio charts for 10 weeks straight!
3 weeks ago

WATCH | So nunus! Shaka Madida auditions to sing 'Osama' with his dad on stage

Nandi Madida and Zakes' son could be a star in the making.
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini wants to take his music to unconventional places

Zakes Bantwini says the next thing on his to-do list is to take his music everywhere
1 month ago

WATCH | Diplo plays Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama', and we can't deal

American DJ Diplo gave Zakes Bantwini's tune a spin.
2 months ago
