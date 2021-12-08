TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video

08 December 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle's affairs are charting the trends list.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle has slammed tweeps who are coming  at internet sensation DJ Uncle Waffles sideways over how she dresses.

This after a video of the DJ’s set went viral on Twitter and some tweeps flooded the TLs with their disapproval of her G-string game. Some tweeps said her choice of clothing was inappropriate for a DJ.

Waffles often performs with her G-string exposed, and it has caused a bit of  a stir on social media.

The Siyabonga hitmaker took to Twitter to slam people dragging Waffles.

“It’s on her body, so it’s OK. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also OK but let’s learn to let people be,” Zinhle said.

DJ Zinhle couldn't wrap her head around what music has to do with her clothes. 

“Why? Her outfit changes the sound/music yini? Nisho phela. People? So you haven’t paid for any of her shows but you have so much to say. Ay niyanyisana nina.”

Uncle Waffles can never seem to catch a break from trolls and their continued scrutiny on Twitter. Her rise to fame has open the flood gates of people who have been criticising her non-stop.

Another female DJ who stood in solidarity with Waffles is DJ Lamiez Holworthy. Lamiez has always been vocal about body positivity and women's liberties.  She was surprised there was a dress code for a DJ.

Here are some of the reactions from tweeps who are tired of the vitriol against the young DJ. 

DJ Zinhle defends new female DJs after troll reduces them to ‘unskilled women with sexy bodies’

"I’m loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating," DJ Zinhle said.
1 month ago

‘It’s our time’ — DJ Zinhle stands in solidarity with upcoming female DJs

"Female DJs perfect your art. Don't give them a reason to disrespect your work. Practice makes perfect."
1 month ago

Kamo Mphela, Cassper defend Uncle Waffles against vile remarks by vlogger

"Week in, week out ya'll talking s**t about the poor girl," an annoyed Cassper said when he defended Uncle Waffles.
2 weeks ago

'Is this all she does?' — Uncle Waffles splits Twitter with another 'Adiwele' video

While some tweeps are seemingly tired of Uncle Waffles' popular act, others want more of it!
2 weeks ago
