DJ Zinhle and others rally behind Uncle Waffles after trending thong video

DJ Zinhle has slammed tweeps who are coming at internet sensation DJ Uncle Waffles sideways over how she dresses.

This after a video of the DJ’s set went viral on Twitter and some tweeps flooded the TLs with their disapproval of her G-string game. Some tweeps said her choice of clothing was inappropriate for a DJ.

Waffles often performs with her G-string exposed, and it has caused a bit of a stir on social media.

The Siyabonga hitmaker took to Twitter to slam people dragging Waffles.

“It’s on her body, so it’s OK. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also OK but let’s learn to let people be,” Zinhle said.