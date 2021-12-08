TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi on why she won’t appear in the 'Tshivhidzelwa' music video

08 December 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Makhadzi sheds light on why she wants to be removed from the 'Tshivhidzelwa' remix music video.
Makhadzi sheds light on why she wants to be removed from the 'Tshivhidzelwa' remix music video.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Makhadzi has decided to pull out of appearing in the Tshivhidzelwa remix music video featuring Limpopo-born producer Tuksin after complaints from fans.

The Ghanama hitmaker took to her Facebook timeline speaking of the backlash she received for being in the video which led her to conclude that she shouldn't be featured.

'Tuksin SA you worked very hard for me to notice you. I think all artists must do that. It doesn’t happen overnight to collaborate with someone who’s big . You must work very hard for yourself. I am disappointed about some other comments saying I was not supposed to be part of Tshivhidzelwa music video ... I decided to not be part of it any more for the sake of people to be happy,” she wrote.

Managing partner at Open Mic Productions Brenden Maseko told TshisaLIVE that to his knowledge, the Ghanama hitmaker and Tuksin were still on good terms and the video was still set to premier on December 10. 

Tuksin SA you worked very hard for me to notice you.. I think all artist must do that . It’s doesn’t happen over night...

Posted by Makhadzi on Monday, December 6, 2021

Tuksin shared a WhatsApp message he received from Makhadzi notifying him that she wanted to pull out of the music video.

Tuksin said that there was a possibility that the launch of the video could possibly be delayed.

Watch the video below:

I only wanted to make venda proud but what's happening now it's discouraging me Makhadzi asked to pull out on the song "Tshivhidzelwa" because of people's comments

Posted by Tuksin SA on Monday, December 6, 2021

READ MORE

Singer Makhazi emotional over her 20-strong police escort in Kuruman

"Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protect me, indeed I am living my dream."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Makhadzi blueticks trolls calling her ugly — looks hot as she impresses in Malawi

Makhadzi blueticked the cyberbully but her fans came to her defence against the troll.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef

What beef? King Monada and Makhadzi bury the hatchet.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Refrain from using my name to protect your son’ — Ntsiki Mazwai to Jub Jub’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' TshisaLIVE
  3. Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin celebrate 17th wedding anniversary TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A proud Tswana bride! Inside Karabo Ntshweng's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant