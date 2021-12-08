Rapper Blxckie reacts to being crowned SA’s hottest MC for 2021

Musical artist Blxckie has been given top honours at the annual MTV Base Hottest MCs. He took the coveted number one seat in Mzansi when he was crowned for the number one spot, meaning he met the criteria set out by the judges.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said he was always inspired by the list to work even harder.

“It really feels amazing. It has always been something I was looking forward to. Would watch it every year and be inspired. It’s even crazier that it's my first time being on the list.”

Blxckie said he worked hard this year and even harder to get to a place where people recognise him enough to just have a listen to what he is doing.

He took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support and for the growth in numbers on his YouTube channel.

“The hottest, the greatest. More than 100,000 subscribers on YouTub. Kamnandi nje in a little less than a year and we just getting started. Thank you for watching, thank you for believing. ak’vele kuny*we kakhulu-ke manje.”