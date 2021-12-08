TshisaLIVE

‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died

08 December 2021 - 11:08 By Chrizelda Kekana, Constance Gaanakgomo and Joy Mphande
Naledi Willers, star of 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' season 1, has died.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Naledi Willers has died.

It is uncertain what the cause of death is, but a close friend of Willers confirmed to TshisaLIVE the star died in the early hours on Wednesday.

She said an official statement would be released soon.

Willers was a model, television personality and businesswoman perhaps best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

While it has not been confirmed as the cause of death, Naledi opened up about having been diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in 2019.

"If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have. On November 2019 I was diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. This was also the day I wrote the last exam of my law degree while waiting for the call bearing my results."

"The world buckled down and braced for the impact of Covid-19 while each day I was terrified an encounter with the virus while on chemotherapy could result in my death due to my compromised immune system. In truth the lockdown also offered me shelter to go through all I have and still am going through out of the public eye. Life is what you make it and we choose how to look at things. This is how I chose to look at my reality," the reality TV star said at the time.

Willers got married in 2017 to Metro FM DJ Quinton "Naked DJ" Masina.

However, two years after tying the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony, the pair split. 

Social media platforms have been flooded with condolences since the news broke.

This is a developing story.

Lifestyle
