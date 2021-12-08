SNAPS | Rapper Cassper Nyovest finally unveils his Family Tree studio

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is on a winning streak this year and has finally unveiled his music studio after jumping through many hoops to make it happen.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper unveiled his new recording studios he finished building after a few setbacks.

Cassper had plans to build a home recording studio, but those plans were halted after a contractor allegedly ran off with his money and left the job incomplete.

Another setback was the debt he was he has to sort out. Speaking to fans in June 2019, the rapper said he was left with a R7m debt after his #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium gig in Durban last year, which meant construction on the studios had to be halted.

One follower commended him for proving dreams come true, especially for young black creatives. Other were urging him to kickstart collaborations with artists now that he has his own studio.

“Man you living the life of a superstar you are. Do it for the exploited arts geniuses who came before you who were made to believe that some dreams are too big or unachievable, especially if you black.”

Take a look at his achievement below: