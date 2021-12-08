TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Samthing Soweto’s hilarious response to Jub Jub dissing his singing

08 December 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Samthing Soweto reacts to Jub Jub criticising his singing.
Samthing Soweto reacts to Jub Jub criticising his singing.
Image: Instagram/ Samthing Sozweto.

Samthing Soweto has jokingly reacted to Jub Jub's remarks about his singing skills.

This comes after Jub Jub took jabs at the singer during his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The TV personality and musician shed light on how the Ndikhokhele remix came about and how Samthing Soweto refused to work with him.

Jub Jub also said he was confused by Samthing Soweto turning him down while legendary gospel stars Rebecca Malope and Benjamin Dube were willing to work with him.

“He sings like a harlot,” he said.

“I’ve been in the game longer than him. It’s f***ed up, its a bad attitude. What they did is wrong.” 

Samthing Soweto took to Twitter to post a video of him singing the song.

Watch the video below:

Fans quickly picked up the singer was responding to Jub Jub's remarks about him.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the many who reacted to the video, assuring him he was talented and had a beautiful voice.

“You voice is magical,” Cassper wrote. 

Take a look at the other reactions below:

Jub Jub's controversial interview on the podcast that has more than 900 000 views on YouTube landed the Uyajola 99 presenter in hot water after he made derogatory comments about actress Amanda du-Pont and his ex-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Jub Jub recently released a statement recently apologising to Amanda.

Read the statement below:

WATCH | LOL! Samthing Soweto's clapback at birthday song hate is GOLD!

The star clapped back at the haters with more of his sweet vocals.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Samthing Soweto's new album is still the damn vibe up in these streets

Everything is about Samthing Soweto and fans love it!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance

'I am really sorry. I don't really have an excuse. It was just one of those days'
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
Samthing Soweto reacts to Jub Jub criticizing his singing.
Samthing Soweto reacts to Jub Jub criticizing his singing.
Image: Instagram/ Samthing Sozweto.
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Refrain from using my name to protect your son’ — Ntsiki Mazwai to Jub Jub’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest never wants to be guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu disappointed at Mac G and Jub Jub for their distasteful joke TshisaLIVE
  4. Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin celebrate 17th wedding anniversary TshisaLIVE
  5. Plot thickens! Amanda du Pont & MacG take legal action against each other TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone