Zodwa Wabantu: 'To girls, women. Why you feel a need to abuse me?'

08 December 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zodwa Wabantu said she had experienced the most hate from women when she went out. They have even called her an ugly woman.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Exotic dancer and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu now understands why Mzansi celebs flex and behave the way that they do when they are out clubbing. 

She said she would never want to sit in VIP sections, but now she gets it, after a lot of hate she has been receiving from women lately.

Taking to Instagram she has called out girls who have given her a stinky attitude when she was out clubbing.

"Girls abuse me when I'm out they tell me that I'm ugly,  I shouldn't be out, I shouldn't be happy. I shouldn't be public." 

Zodwa was shocked at how women have been treating her when she was up and about at night meanwhile all she ever wanted was to do was fit in. She was disappointed that the most hate she has been receiving was from women, whom she thought would support her. 

"To girls ,women. Why you feel a need to Abuse me? Are you Empty? Are you not happy with yourselves? I don’t do anything to Intimidate you, in your Presence I make sure I make myself as nothing to fit in cause I like to be free.  Question now, I should Party far away from you? I should work & leave? Ngingabi Umuntu Wabantu?

