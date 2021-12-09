IN MEMES | Tweeps unimpressed with Sandile’s stunt on ‘The Wife’

The latest episodes of Showmax's The Wife topped the Twitter trends on Thursday as fans couldn't help but react to the interesting storyline, particularly the stunt pulled by Sandile (played by Kay Sibiya).

The 5am squad (fans of the telenovela that wake up at 5am to watch newly uploaded episodes of The Wife) took to the TL to spill the beans on the episodes airing today, sharing all their fave moments.

Big egos and money were thrown around at a very important ceremony in Hlomu's life. Her coming of age ceremony had tweeps taken aback at the Zulu men flex, more so their no-nonsense attitude directed towards Sandile.

Tweeps this time are not impressed with Sandile's stunt at Hlomu's uMemulo. They were calling him brave for pulling a stunt like that but said he should know when his time was up.

Part of the ceremony is showering the maiden with gifts, sometimes money. Sandile rocked up at Hlomu's uMemulo invited by her dad, because he does not approve of Hlomu's abusive partner.

Sandile then tries to flex with the money only to be met by the fury of the Zulu men, who did him one better: they stood up and invented a song against him and his money. They later took out stacks of money to gift to Hlomu.

uMemulo is a traditional Zulu coming of age ceremony for women. This ritual is usually done for females at the age of 21, but this varies and depends on circumstances. The ceremony signifies that a maiden is ready for marriage.

Here are a few reactions from tweeps who felt sorry for Sandile, others laughing at a man's wound.