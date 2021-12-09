'It's been an amazing journey and I'm enjoying it' — Khabonina on acting & motherhood

The year 2021 has been great for actress, dancer and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka.

Whether she is jumping from one production to the next, or thriving as an entrepreneur, she is undeniably at the top of her game.

“There're a lot of different things that I'm doing and that's what makes me the complete human being that I am. Next year is starting on a good note because we have some incredible content planned. I can't wait for people to see this incredible movie we shot that's going to be on Netflix soon, plus a feature I did on BET's Black Tax,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Khabonina says working throughout her pregnancy showed her that she would be able to juggle the demands of being in showbiz and motherhood.

“I worked for a long time while I was pregnant. Whenever I was on the set of BET's Fix My Love it was almost like she would tuck herself in, so people didn't pick it up. When I was seven months, that's the only time I took a break after but even with the break I was still running my business ... When I had to do Generations, I took my child with me. I got her a school nearby, so it always worked out.”