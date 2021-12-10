TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini works up courage to say farewell to her friend Naledi Willers

“What gives me peace, however, is that you are resting & free of pain and all the ills of this world.”

10 December 2021 - 13:00 By constance gaankgomo
Minnie Dlamini-Jones has thanked her late friend Naledi for the sisterhood they shared when she was alive
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is mourning the death of her friend, model and businesswoman Naledi Willers, and has taken to Instagram to pay tribute.

Naledi lost her battle with cancer after being diagnosed with stage 4  breast cancer. She died on December 7. 

Minnie started her tribute by saying she has been "dragging" to post anything because of the finality of it all. She penned a heartfelt message for her friend on Instagram  

“I’ve been dreading this post and almost avoiding it, because I guess it makes it real ... Naledi was a force who never stopped pushing for her dreams no matter what life threw at her. (And life threw a lot) you were always so beautiful so confident and always spoke your mind (one of my favourite things about you) we would laugh, joke around and boy could we fight.”

Mzansi got to see Minnie and Naledi's friendship when Minnie was getting married. Naledi was there for both her weddings.

The TV presenter bid farewell to Naledi and hoped her late brother was waiting for he on the other side.

“You know how much my family and I loved you and I hope Khosini is there to meet you at the pearly gates. I will miss you terribly my friend, what gives me peace, however, is that you are resting & free of pain and all the ills of this world. Thank you for the gift of sisterhood.”


