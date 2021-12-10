SA finally gets a proper look at DJ Zinhle's 3-month-old baby Asante
Baby Asante broke the internet on Wednesday after her parents DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz shared the first “official” picture of their adorable daughter, finally unveiling her for the world to see.
“We’re 3 months old today. Meet Asante,” Murdah Bongz captioned the post.
Speaking of the celebration of Asante turning three months old on Wednesday, Zinhle also reflected on her maternity journey the second time around.
“I feel like I was hitting it nicely with Kairo but with Asante, it was wild. The struggle with breastfeeding, it's been crazy but we're getting there. So three months is a milestone for us definitely,” DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE.
Social media has been divided over who the 3-month-old baby looks like.
While some tweeps are convinced she's the spitting image of DJ Zinhle's mother, others have just been torn between whether she looks like her mother or father Murdah Bongz.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Proud father, Murdah Bongz has been itching to share more pictures of his adorable daughter but had to keep the pregnancy and Asante's birth private for the sake of not compromising Zinhle's reality show Unexpected, on BET.
“He had no interest in being in front of the camera, he's very private ... [but] this was a plan to document the journey for Asante, I feel like he didn't want to be left out of that process.” Zinhle says.
“It was wild to keep everything secret. And it was a stressful time for everyone. I felt it was also a stressful time for Bongani because he was so excited and he could not really share the news with everyone.”
