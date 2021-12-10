SA finally gets a proper look at DJ Zinhle's 3-month-old baby Asante

Baby Asante broke the internet on Wednesday after her parents DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz shared the first “official” picture of their adorable daughter, finally unveiling her for the world to see.

“We’re 3 months old today. Meet Asante,” Murdah Bongz captioned the post.

Speaking of the celebration of Asante turning three months old on Wednesday, Zinhle also reflected on her maternity journey the second time around.

“I feel like I was hitting it nicely with Kairo but with Asante, it was wild. The struggle with breastfeeding, it's been crazy but we're getting there. So three months is a milestone for us definitely,” DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE.